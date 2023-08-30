Imran Khan files post-arrest bail plea in cipher case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has submitted his bail application in the cipher case, moments after a special court extended his judicial remand in the case for 14 day.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain of the special court set up to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act conducted the hearing in Attock Jail.

Sources in the PTI legal team said that three petitions had been filed on behalf of the party chairman, including a bail plea.

Another application has been filed to declare the notification of the jail trial illegal, the sources added.

The petition maintains that the notification to transfer the court to Attock Jail was illegal, and demanded it be annulled. It also challenged the authority given to the judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court to hear the Official Secrets Act cases.

The third application seeks the trial in an open court.

The petitions were filed on behalf of the PTI chairman through lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat. They mention the law secretary, home secretary, the chief commissioner, the police chief, and the FIA director general parties in the case.

The superintendent of Adiala Jail and Attock Jail were also made parties to the petitions.

Moreover, notices were issued on Imran Khan’s post-arrest bail. The special court issued notices to the parties concerned and sought their response.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain sought arguments from the parties on September 2.

