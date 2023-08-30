Panasonic unveils weird wearable gaming speaker innovation

Imagine being fully immersed in a gaming session without the bulk of traditional headsets or disturbing others with loud sounds. Panasonic’s answer? The GNW10 Sound Slayer—a wearable speaker designed for gamers. Instead of covering your ears, it sits around your neck, delivering sound for an immersive experience.

This isn’t Panasonic’s first wearable speaker rodeo. The previous model, SC-GN01 Sound Slayer, had a lukewarm reception in 2021. But with the GNW10, Panasonic seems to have learned from past mistakes, aiming to provide a better user experience.

The new Sound Slayer is 60% larger than its predecessor and packs four speakers for three-dimensional audio. It’s compatible with PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, offering versatility for gamers.

While Panasonic might not be a household name in audio, their ownership of Technics speaks volumes about their audio capabilities. Even their flagship 2023 TV model wowed with audio quality, giving the Sound Slayer a strong position.

Beyond audio, the wearable offers LED lighting, voice activation, and game-specific sound modes like RPG and FPS. With minimal 20ms lag, you won’t miss crucial sounds.

Excited? Hold on. The GNW10 Sound Slayer arrives in December 2023, priced at £299.99, exclusively on Panasonic’s platforms. The tag is steep, but for the promise of gaming audio innovation, it might just be worth it.