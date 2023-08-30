Imran Khan’s remand in cipher case extended for 14 days

The special court set up to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s judicial remand in the cipher case by 14 days.

The hearing of the cipher case involving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was held at the Attock Jail following an official approval from the Ministry of Law.

Imran Khan was presented before the special court’s Judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain. After conducting the hearing, Judge Hasnat immediately left for Islamabad.

The former premier will remain in prison till September 13 on judicial remand.

The PTI chief’s legal team led Naeem Panjotha was stopped at the entrance for around an hour and a half and then allowed to join the proceedings.

In light of security concerns raised by the ministry, a decision was made to conduct the cipher case hearing against the PTI chairman in the jail.

Judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain of the special court set up to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act was designated to preside over the cipher case proceedings, as outlined in the ministry’s notification.

Security outside the jail was beefed up, as police and Elite Force personnel were deputed around the prison premises. All the routes leading to the jail were sealed.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan was re-arrested in the cipher case moments after his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case was suspended.

He was sent on judicial remand till August 30. The decision was announced by Official Secrets Act court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Moments ago, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentence of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana criminal case. A division bench of IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri accepted Imran Khan’s appeal and pronounced the decision.

The court had ordered to release Imran Khan from jail. The PTI chief has been asked to submit bail bonds of Rs100,000.