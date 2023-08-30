Rupee reaches another record low against US dollar

The US dollar continues its steady flight upwards as the Pakistani rupee faces record-breaking battering in the currency exchange market.

The American currency shattered records further as it opened the new trading session on Wednesday morning with a surge of 70 paisas in the interbank market.

It traded at a record value of Rs303.75 against the local currency.

However, a short while later, the value of the rupee slumped by 95 paisas against the mighty greenback, and it reached the record value of Rs304 in interbank trading, according to currency dealers.

On Tuesday also the dollar’s relentless surge against the Pakistani rupee showed no signs of abating, reaching record highs in both the interbank and open markets on the second day of the business week.

The value of the dollar surged to an all-time high of Rs303 in the interbank market. In the open market also, the dollar traded at a historic level of Rs316.