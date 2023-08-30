Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event to unveil iPhone 15 Series on September 12

The stage is set for tech enthusiasts as Apple unveils the official launch date for the iPhone 15 series, wrapped in the intriguing event named ‘Wonderlust.’ On September 12, the digital curtains will rise, streaming the excitement online.

Anticipation soars high as Apple aficionados gear up for a captivating lineup, including the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and the enigmatic Apple Watch Ultra 2. Whispers about the products to be unveiled still remain shrouded in secrecy, heightening the intrigue.

Mark your calendars for September 12, where Apple Park will play host to the ‘Wonderlust’ event, starting at 10 AM PT (10.00 PM PKT). Tune in globally via apple.com and the Apple TV app to catch the live broadcast.

At the heart of the spectacle lies the iPhone 15 series, boasting variations like the standard iPhone 15, roomier iPhone 15 Plus, sophisticated iPhone 15 Pro, and lavish iPhone 15 Pro Max. Glimpses of rumors hint at diverse color options and a groundbreaking shift to USB Type-C charging.

Smartwatch aficionados are in for a treat with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 9, offering an array of colors in aluminum and stainless steel models. The second-gen Apple Watch Ultra 2 adds to the intrigue, with whispers of 3D printing technology.

As the event draws near, Apple keeps its cards close, leaving fans to speculate on the full lineup. While specifics remain under wraps, the unveiling of the iPhone 15 series, as confirmed by Apple analyst Mark Gurman, promises a tech extravaganza.