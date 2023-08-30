PPP demands ECP hold elections within 90 days, issue schedule immediately

The PPP has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue the schedule for general polls, as the ECP continues to hold consultations with political parties on the electoral exercise.

The party has demanded that the next general elections be held within 90 days under Article 224 of the Constitution.

After the meeting, PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari said they wanted the ECP to announce a date for elections. The election commission said they will call a meeting on the proposal, he added.

Sherry Rehman said the party had informed the commission of his concerns. There is anxiety among the nation, hence a date for the elections must be immediately announced.

According to the communique issued after the PPP’s meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the commission has assured the party of announcing the election schedule as soon as possible by reducing the schedule of new delimitations as much as possible.

For further political consultation, the delegations of ANP and Balochistan Awami Party have been invited for a meeting today, while the TLP has been invited to meet on August 31.

Nayyar Bukhari said the elections should be held within the timeframe given in Article 224 of the Constitution. The PPP wants the commission to announce the date for elections and their schedule.