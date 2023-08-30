Moody’s flags infrastructure and governance as constraints in Pakistan

In a recent report, Moody’s Investors Service has spotlighted the enduring challenges Pakistan faces, particularly weak infrastructure and governance, as impediments to the nation’s economic progress.

While the report underscores the pivotal role of infrastructure development in the growth of emerging Asian economies, it draws attention to a policy divergence among countries in the region.

India and the Philippines have emerged as champions of infrastructure development, while fiscal limitations have constrained Pakistan and Bangladesh, resulting in notably subpar infrastructure quality.

Key players in population growth

Moody’s identifies six prominent Asian sovereigns—Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Vietnam—as major contributors to global population growth and the expansion of the working-age population over the next two decades. These nations collectively account for a significant share of the world’s demographic change.

Despite notable improvements in various areas, including the Human Development Index, a substantial gap in education quality persists in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India compared to their peers in China and Southeast Asia.

Gender disparities in educational attainment play a significant role in exacerbating these education-related challenges. These disparities further extend to workforce participation, impacting labor dynamics and income distribution.

South Asia faces notably low female-to-male workforce participation ratios, intensifying the need for gender-focused educational and economic reforms.

Infrastructure and education reform

Moody’s underscores the importance of addressing these challenges to unlock Pakistan’s growth potential and reduce income inequality. It emphasizes the need for infrastructure development and improved education, with a particular focus on empowering women in the workforce.

Tackling these issues is seen as essential to fostering a more prosperous and equitable future for the nation.