Petrol prices may cross Rs300 mark in Pakistan with upcoming hike

In another unsettling development for Pakistan’s already beleaguered populace, the cost of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) may witness a substantial increase of up to Rs20 per litre.

This abrupt escalation is attributed to the Pakistani rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar and slight fluctuations in international oil prices.

According to estimates provided by oil sector companies, the price of petrol could surge by over Rs10 per litre, pushing it from the current Rs290.45 to Rs300.45 per litre, reflecting a 3.5 percent increase.

Simultaneously, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) might experience a staggering Rs20 per litre hike, soaring from Rs293.40 to Rs313.40 per litre, marking a 6.9 percent increment.

Additionally, other petroleum products with minimal shares in the country’s overall fuel consumption, namely KERO and LDO, are also anticipated to witness price increments. KERO may rise by Rs14 per litre, elevating its cost from Rs217.15 to Rs231.15 per litre. Similarly, LDO prices may increase by Rs10 per litre, reaching Rs208.80 per litre from the existing Rs199.79.

This surge in fuel costs follows an average exchange rate loss of Rs9.93 against the US dollar over the past 15 days, with the rupee depreciating from Rs288.25 to Rs298.18.

The price calculations consider a petroleum levy (PL) of Rs55 per litre on petrol and Rs50 per litre on HSD. This development comes on the heels of two consecutive reviews that have already seen the price of petrol surge by Rs37.50 per litre, and HSD becoming Rs40 more expensive.

These anticipated price hikes pose significant challenges to the already struggling masses and businesses in Pakistan. The situation is expected to have far-reaching implications on the country’s economic landscape, underscoring the need for proactive measures to mitigate the impact on the populace.