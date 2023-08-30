RMB adoption expected to slash costs and risks for Pakistani businesses

In a bid to bolster trade and investment between China and Pakistan, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Pakistan hosted an illuminating seminar on Tuesday, shedding light on the potential benefits of adopting the Chinese currency, Renminbi (RMB), in Pakistani business operations.

The seminar, themed “RMB Prospects & Applications,” aimed to deepen understanding within the Pakistani banking and business sectors about the advantages of utilising the RMB, a move that experts believe could substantially reduce costs and risks for local enterprises.

RMB’s competitive edge

According to financial experts, the adoption of RMB products is poised to enhance trade and investment with Chinese and international partners due to several key advantages. The RMB offers a relatively stable value, simplified clearing procedures, and notably lower transaction costs. Moreover, it is expected to diminish exchange rate risks associated with investment and trade activities.

“Pakistan stands to gain immensely from embracing RMB transactions. The increased circulation of RMB in Pakistan will make the country more appealing to Chinese businesses and individuals, thus further strengthening commercial and trade ties between the two nations,” said experts at the seminar.

ICBC’s pioneering role

The ICBC, a pioneering foreign bank operating in Pakistan since May 2011, holds the prestigious designation of being the RMB clearing bank designated by the People’s Bank of China and the leading RMB market maker in Pakistan.

This position underscores its commitment to promoting the internationalization of RMB business, a goal that aligns seamlessly with its overarching mission of boosting bilateral trade and investment between China and its partner nations.

During the event, ICBC experts presented comprehensive policies, products, and services related to on-shore and off-shore markets of cross-border RMB business. They also highlighted ICBC’s strengths in RMB clearing and market-making, providing attendees with valuable insights into the potential benefits of RMB adoption.

Strategic timing

The timing of this initiative is particularly noteworthy, as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of both the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). These significant developments have ushered in a new era of collaboration between China and Pakistan, further underscoring the potential for the growth of RMB-related business in the Pakistani market.

The interactive session, attended by high-profile figures including Yang Yundong, Consul General of China in Karachi, Yang Guangyuan, Counselor (Commercial) of the Consulate General of China in Karachi, Deputy Governor Dr. Inayat Hussain of the State Bank of Pakistan, and approximately 150 top representatives from the banking industry and corporate sectors, garnered a positive response.

Attendees and speakers shared their industry insights and expressed optimism about the future prospects and applications of RMB in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

As Pakistan continues to strengthen its economic ties with China, the adoption of the RMB appears to be a strategic move that could enhance the nation’s competitiveness on the global stage while reducing financial complexities for local businesses.

Experts are optimistic that this initiative will mark a significant milestone in Pakistan’s economic growth and international trade relations.