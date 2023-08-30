Steel prices in Pakistan hit all-time high

The construction industry in Pakistan is facing an uphill battle as the price of steel, the primary raw material for construction, surges to an all-time high level.

In a disconcerting turn of events, domestic steel product prices witnessed yet another upward revision during the month of August.

The construction sector, a cornerstone of the nation’s economic development, is feeling the brunt of escalating raw material costs and the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee.

Steel rebar prices, a critical component in construction, have seen a staggering increase of up to Rs. 8,000 per ton, a revision effective from August 29, 2023.

According to JS Research, retail prices now hover within the range of Rs. 282,000 to Rs. 288,000 per ton.

Construction and infrastructure sector struggles

The construction industry, as well as the infrastructure sector, have traditionally been the primary drivers of steel demand in Pakistan.

However, the current landscape is marked by a significant slowdown in infrastructure stimulus, coupled with sluggish market growth.

The prevailing market conditions paint a bleak picture as input costs continue their rapid ascent, leaving manufacturers with little choice but to transfer the financial burden to end-users.

Uncertainty looms

The recent upward adjustment in rebar prices is poised to have far-reaching consequences across various sectors in the weeks to come.

This relentless surge in steel prices raises concerns about the future of construction projects and infrastructure development in Pakistan. Industry stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for a reprieve from the relentless pressure on construction costs.