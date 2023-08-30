Crude oil prices jump as US stockpiles shrink, hurricane looms

Oil prices continued their upward trajectory on Wednesday, propelled by industry data revealing a significant decrease in crude inventories within the United States, the world’s largest consumer of fuel.

These gains were further buoyed by concerns surrounding an impending hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, keeping investors cautious.

In early trading, Brent crude futures for October climbed by 17 cents, marking a 0.2% increase to reach $85.66 per barrel as of 0133 GMT. The October contract was set to expire on Thursday, with the more active November contract holding steady at $85.08 per barrel, also up 17 cents.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures followed suit, rising by 24 cents, or 0.3%, to reach $81.40 per barrel. This marked the fifth consecutive session of gains for WTI.

The surge in both benchmarks began on Tuesday, with both gaining more than a dollar per barrel. This surge was partially attributed to the weakening of the U.S. dollar, as prospects of further interest rate hikes dwindled following softer job data in the United States. A weaker dollar makes oil, priced in dollars, more attractive to investors using other currencies, thus boosting demand.

Industry sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures from Tuesday, reported that U.S. crude stocks had diminished by approximately 11.5 million barrels during the week ending August 25. This drop exceeded analysts’ expectations, as they had predicted an average draw of 3.3 million barrels in a Reuters poll conducted prior to the data release.

Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd, commented on the larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude oil stockpiles, describing it as a positive sign for the oil market, indicating robust demand.

Meanwhile, concerns surrounding Hurricane Idalia, which was tracking over the Gulf of Mexico to the east of major U.S. oil and natural gas production facilities, prompted investors to purchase futures contracts.

Tazawa stated, “Concerns over Hurricane Idalia prompted fresh buying.”

It’s worth noting that the offshore Gulf of Mexico accounts for roughly 15% of U.S. oil production and about 5% of natural gas output, as reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

While some staff were evacuated from the region by oil major Chevron Corp (CVX.N), production continued at its Gulf of Mexico sites.

However, alongside the decline in crude oil stockpiles, the API data indicated that gasoline inventories had risen by approximately 1.4 million barrels, while distillate fuel reserves, including diesel and jet fuel, had increased by around 2.5 million barrels.

Official crude stockpile data from the EIA was anticipated at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.