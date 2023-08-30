‘Once in a Blue Moon’ phenomenon to grace the night skies on Aug 31

On the night of August 31, a celestial spectacle known as the “Blue Moon” will captivate sky enthusiasts around the world. Despite its name, this unique event won’t unveil a blue-hued moon; instead, it will radiate a captivating shade of orange.

Understanding the Blue Moon Phenomenon

A Blue Moon is an extraordinary astronomical event that occurs when a supermoon or full Moon coincides with a perigee—when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

While Blue Moons aren’t exceedingly rare occurrences, they remain intriguing phenomena in the world of astronomy. The most recent Blue Moon graced the skies in August 2021, as reported by Space.com. With the average lunar cycle spanning approximately 29.5 days, a year typically accommodates 12 lunar cycles, totaling 354 days. As a result, roughly every 2.5 years, a thirteenth full moon emerges within a given year.

This upcoming event, the super blue moon, marks the final chapter of a four-part lunar sequence and is anticipated to be the third-largest moon visible throughout this year. It’s important to note that the term “blue moon” has no connection to the moon’s color; it merely signifies the occurrence of two full moons within a single calendar month.

The Super Blue Moon Experience

During this event, the Super Blue Moon will be slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon. Supermoons shine about 40 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than regular full moons. While the size difference may not be discernible to the naked eye, using binoculars can enhance the view of this captivating phenomenon.

When and How to Observe the Super Blue Moon

For the best viewing experience, observers are encouraged to look to the skies shortly after sunset during the dusk hours. The Super Blue Moon will make its appearance on August 30, around 8:37 PM EDT.

European viewers will have an extended opportunity to witness the moonrise, providing an additional chance to catch a glimpse of this celestial event. In London, the moon will rise at 8:08 PM BST. For those in New York, moonrise is set for 7:45 PM EDT, followed by moonset at 7:33 PM EDT, with the full moon radiating its brilliance at 8:37 PM EDT.

In Los Angeles, both moonrise and sunset are scheduled for 7:36 PM PDT, and the full moon will grace the sky at 5:37 PM PDT. London residents can experience the Blue Moon at 7:52 PM BST during sunset and 8:24 PM BST, with the full moon’s appearance at 1:37 AM BST.

As the Super Blue Moon takes center stage, skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts alike can look forward to this remarkable display of celestial beauty.