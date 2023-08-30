Aliya Ali flashes her million-dollar smile

Renowned actress Aliya Ali continues her tradition of mesmerising her fans with her breathtaking content on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared a fresh set of enthralling snaps that once again left her fans swooning.

View this post on Instagram

In the photos, Aliya is seen putting up a bluish floral outfit, which has been liked by her dedicated fans.

Her infectious smile took the pictures to the next level and managed to capture the attention of the fans.

For the post, she captioned it, “Nothing shakes the smiling heart.”

The comments box was flooded with plenty of applauding comments and emoticons. In the comments section, one of the users wrote, “Pretty”. Another of the users wrote, “Looking beautiful”.

Few days back, Aliya had dedicated her next post to the acid attack victims, as she shared a strong message on her Instagram post.

In the posts, she is seen portraying herself as an acid victim survivor, donning a brilliant white suit, and driving a luxurious car.

She captioned the snaps, “An acid attack can destroy physical features, but it can’t destroy the soul.

View this post on Instagram

Earlier, the “Mann Aangan” star shared a series of six snaps to wow her fans.

In the pictures, Aliya is seen wearing a stunning, multi-colored, ornate outfit. In the snaps, Aliya is seen near the luxurious wooden stair railing. In one click, wall-mounted ceramics can also be seen placed on the wall.

Aliya Ali has garnered over 1.2 million followers on her Instagram handle.