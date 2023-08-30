Banking disparities: Pakistan’s private sector credit trails behind India

A comparative analysis of Pakistan and India’s banking sectors during the financial year 2022-23 reveals stark disparities in various key indicators.

India’s private sector credit as a percentage of GDP stood at a notable 50.40%, while Pakistan lagged behind at 14.80%.

A comprehensive report juxtaposing the banking landscapes of the two nations for FY2023-2022 highlights significant differences. Pakistan’s government borrowing from banks amounted to $7.6 billion, while India’s government borrowing soared to $169 billion.

The data underscores disparities in mobile banking transactions as well, with Pakistan recording 387 million transactions compared to India’s 8,841 million transactions.

The report underscores divergences in financial inclusion rates, standing at 25.30% for Pakistan and a substantially higher 79.70% for India. Additionally, Pakistani banks’ total assets were valued at $105 billion, while Indian banks boasted assets worth a staggering $2.6 trillion.

The fiscal year’s statistics unveil disparities in public sector bank assets, with Pakistan recording $65 billion in assets compared to India’s substantial $1.6 trillion. Similarly, scheduled banks’ deposits in Pakistan amounted to $72 billion, while India’s deposits surged to an impressive $2.2 trillion.

Forex reserves also exhibit notable differences, with Pakistan’s reserves reported at $13 billion and India’s towering at $602 billion.

Health indicators also present disparities, with Pakistan’s infection rate at 9.30% and India’s slightly lower at 7.50%.

Another contrast is observed in the number of bank accounts and ATMs. Pakistan reported a total of 65 million bank accounts, significantly fewer than India’s impressive count of 2.2 billion. Interestingly, Pakistan’s ATMs increased by over 15,000, while India’s expansion was even more substantial, adding over 250,000 ATMs.

These figures underscore the divergence in various facets of the banking and economic landscapes between Pakistan and India during the past fiscal year.