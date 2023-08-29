Multani Sohan Halwa wins over Nepali cricketer’s heart

Nepali fast bowler Pratis Gharti Chhetri enjoyed the Multani Sohan Halwa alongside Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf ahead of the first match of the Asia Cup tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on social media in which Faheem Ashraf is seen offering some Sohan Halwa to Pratis GC.

The Nepali cricketer apprised Faheem of the famous local foods of his country. Faheem expressed his wish to eat the local foods of Nepal.

Responding to the query, Faheem said, “If I was a captain, I would opt to bat first for the match against Nepal. But it is up to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to take the decision in this regard”.

Separately on Monday, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan praised the Nepal national cricket team for their Asia Cup qualification.

Nepali cricketers held a meeting with Mohammad Rizwan. On the occasion, Rizwan praised the visitors, saying, “It is due to your [Nepal cricket team’s] utter dedication to the game that you qualified for the Asia Cup deservingly.”

He urged the Nepal cricket team to continue all the hard work, saying, “Nepal have a good team.”

“If you need any support, tell us. By putting all the hard work and dedication into the game, productive results will come for Nepal,” Rizwan maintained.

On the other side, Pakistan national cricket team captain Babar Azam on Tuesday finalised the playing XI for tomorrow’s (Wednesday) match against Nepal.

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf will take on the visitors for tomorrow’s clash.