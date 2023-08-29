Interim federal govt announces major transfers and appointments

A number of transfers and appointments involving officers in grades 21 and 22 have been announced by the interim federal administration.

Notable transfer include Babar Hayat Tarar, a Grade 22 officer, being designated as the Federal Secretary for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore, Asad Rehman Gilani has assumed the role of Additional Secretary overseeing the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, while Nadeem Mehboob has taken on the role of Special Secretary within the Ministry of Interior.

A recent notification from the Establishment Division outlines these significant transfers. Farhan Aziz Khawaja, holding a Grade 22 position, has been reassigned to the DG Civil Services Academy in Lahore.

As part of this announcement, Asad Islam, the previous Special Secretary Interior, has been posted as Additional Secretary Trade. Another transfer involves Salahuddin Khan, who is now serving as the Commandant of the National Police Academy. Zahoor Ahmed, who held the position of Additional Secretary Kashmir, has been transferred and posted within the Establishment Division, as per the directive.

Additionally, the services of Zubair Ahmad Qureshi of Grade 1 have been entrusted to the Establishment Division. Hasan Mahmood Yousafzai, in turn, has taken up the role of Additional Secretary in the Petroleum Division. Hasan Iqbal, who previously served within the Ministry of Petroleum, has now been transferred to assume the responsibilities of Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Maritime.