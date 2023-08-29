WATCH: Katrina Kaif celebrates brother’s birthday with Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif recently shared a heartwarming picture from her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel’s birthday celebration on her Instagram story.

The snapshot showcases the joyful gathering, with several familiar faces in attendance, including Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Sharvari Wagh, and others. In the photograph, Sebastien is at the centre of the frame, flanked by Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal on either side.

Katrina Kaif radiates elegance in a white dress, while Vicky Kaushal is seen sporting a white shirt that matches her attire. Sharvari Wagh looks stunning in a denim corset top paired with jeans. The birthday celebration featured other close friends and family members, with the backdrop adorned with balloons, creating a festive ambience for the occasion.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been known for keeping their personal lives private. However, they occasionally share glimpses of their special moments, delighting their fans. Vicky Kaushal’s bond with Katrina Kaif’s family has been evident on various occasions.

Earlier, on Katrina’s birthday, he was seen hanging out and posing with Sebastien, displaying their camaraderie. As for their professional commitments, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for upcoming projects such as “Merry Christmas” alongside Vijay Sethupathi, and “Tiger 3” alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Vicky Kaushal has a busy lineup as well, including films like “Sam Bahadur,” “The Great Indian Family,” “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,” and “Dunki.”