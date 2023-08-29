Sadaf Kanwal’s joyous birthday shenanigans with friends and fam

Sadaf Kanwal celebrated her big day with friends and family including husband Shahroz Sabzwari and his parents Behroze Sabzwari and Safina Behroze.

It was a joyous day in the Sabzwari household as Sadaf Kanwal celebrated her birthday surrounded by loved ones. Husband Shahroz Sabzwari ensured that her friends were present to mark the occasion, making sure that those closest to Sadaf were there to share in her special day.

View this post on Instagram

The festivities included cake-cutting, laughter, and heartfelt well-wishes for the birthday girl. The birthday celebration saw the participation of not only friends but also close family members, including Shahroz’s parents Behroze Sabzwari and Safina Behroze. The family’s warm presence added to the joyous atmosphere of the event.

View this post on Instagram

Sadaf Kanwal, a well-known actress and model, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. She is married to actor Shahroz Sabzwari, and their relationship has garnered significant attention from the public and media.

The couple’s journey, from their marriage to the birth of their daughter Zahra Shahroz, has been followed by many. They are also known for their close-knit family ties and strong friendships.

As the couple celebrated Sadaf’s birthday, their tight bond with friends and family was evident, highlighting the support and love they share within their circle.