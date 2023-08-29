Babar Azam picks his best XI for Asia Cup opener against Nepal

Pakistan national cricket team captain Babar Azam on Tuesday finalised the playing XI for tomorrow’s (Wednesday) match against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf will take on the visitors for tomorrow’s clash.

Separately, Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepali singer Trishala Gurung are all set to share a stage at the opening ceremony of the Asia Cup 2023.

Aima and Gurung will shine in the curtain-raiser before the start of the first match of the marquee tournament between Pakistan and Nepal.

The doors of the stadium will be opened for spectators at 11:30 am. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony for the Asia Cup will be held at 2:00 pm.

On the other side, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan praised on Monday the Nepal national cricket team for their Asia Cup qualification.

Nepali cricketers held a meeting with Mohammad Rizwan. On the occasion, Rizwan praised the visitors, saying, “It is due to your [Nepal cricket team’s] utter dedication to the game that you qualified for the Asia Cup deservingly.”

He urged the Nepal cricket team to continue all the hard work, saying, “Nepal have a good team.”

“If you need any support, tell us. By putting all the hard work and dedication into the game, productive results will come for Nepal,” Rizwan maintained.