PIA CEO warns of disruption to UK flights amid ongoing protests

The CEO of the national airline on Tuesday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation regarding his concerns about potential disruptions to the British route due to ongoing protests by PIA employees.

Incidents of office vandalism, occupation of food areas, and serious threats have raised uncertainties about the resumption of flights to the UK.

During the briefing, the PIA CEO mentioned that British aviation experts are conducting an audit of PIA, and the progress achieved over three years might be jeopardized.

He said that this kind of protest is critical at a time when PIA cannot afford such setbacks, adding that legal actions have been taken against some of the involved employees, as FIRs have been registered.

PPP Senators Sherry Rehman and Raza Rabbani shared their opinions, urging the PIA management to address the union’s demands. They also emphasized the withdrawal of FIRs and an increase in employee salaries. Responding, the CEO noted that employee salaries were already raised by 10 percent in February this year.