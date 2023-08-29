Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari’s chemistry fails to impress Netizens on dinner date

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been generating gossip headlines due to romance rumours, and they were recently spotted on a dinner date.

However, netizens seem unimpressed with their reported chemistry. Although neither has confirmed the relationship publicly, reports suggest they have been dating. In previous interviews, Palak has referred to Ibrahim as a friend.

Despite this, they have been frequently seen together over the past few months. Palak made her debut earlier this year in Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.” Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan is preparing for his Bollywood debut in a Dharma Productions film alongside Kajol.

During their recent dinner outing, Palak Tiwari appeared a bit uneasy when she noticed the presence of cameras, while Ibrahim posed for photographers from his car. As they left the venue, netizens gave the couple negative ratings and commented on Palak’s demeanour.

Some comments questioned why she seemed upset, while others remarked that she appeared scared. Despite the criticism, some users called for privacy and understanding for the young couple. Overall, the public reaction to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari’s chemistry was mixed, with some expressing doubts about the authenticity of their relationship and giving low ratings for their supposed connection.