Joe Keery reflects on emotional journey as ‘Stranger Things’ nears conclusion

Joe Keery, who portrays Steve Harrington on the popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things,’ is getting emotional as the show approaches its conclusion.

The actor acknowledges that saying goodbye to the show won’t be easy, but he recognizes that it’s time for the series to end. In an interview, Keery shared his sentiments about the show’s impending conclusion. He expressed gratitude for the opportunities that ‘Stranger Things’ has brought him, stating, “I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show.”

Keery admitted to experiencing mixed feelings about the show coming to an end. He mentioned a sense of relief and sadness as he anticipates the finale. Despite the impending conclusion, his goal is to cherish every moment and not take the experience for granted. He emphasized the importance of holding onto the joy that was experienced while making the show.

Reflecting on the journey of ‘Stranger Things,’ Keery compared it to the phases of any story, stating, “Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too.” In a separate context, Chase Stokes, another actor, shared that he auditioned for the role of Steve Harrington before eventually landing a guest role on the show.

Stokes humorously mentioned how he struggled with the audition and regretted his performance. As the beloved series approaches its conclusion, fans and cast members alike are navigating a range of emotions, recognizing the impact ‘Stranger Things’ has had on their lives and careers.