Rakhi Sawant’s emotional video from Umrah goes viral, netizens react

Rakhi Sawant, amidst her ongoing controversy with her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, recently shared an emotional video from her religious trip to Umrah.

In the video, she is seen crying and seeking help from Allah, expressing her distress over her situation.

View this post on Instagram

In the video, Rakhi says, “I am innocent, but so many accusations are being thrown at me. What should I do, O God? Adil, you have cheated me. O Allah, where should I go now?”

View this post on Instagram

Netizens had a mixed response to the video, with some finding humour in Rakhi’s emotional display. One comment suggested that Rakhi’s mental state was becoming more understandable.

Another comment humorously referenced the ongoing situation by saying, “O Allah, please take her away so that we can find peace.” There were also comments expressing outrage that Rakhi was recording a video from a holy place. Some users criticized her for involving a camera in a religious setting and questioned her intentions.

A few comments took a playful jab at Rakhi’s situation, suggesting that she should star in a sequel to the Bollywood film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” titled “Adil Hai Mushkil.” Others playfully pleaded with her to find a place with no network coverage to spare them from her emotional videos.

Despite the mixed reactions, it’s clear that Rakhi Sawant’s emotional video from Umrah has garnered attention and sparked conversations among netizens. The video comes amid her claims that her ex-husband forced her to convert to Islam and subjected her to abuse, leading to a public feud between the two.