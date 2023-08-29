Naseeruddin Shah opens up about ‘Love Jihad’ accusation over his marriage

Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah have not only showcased their immense talent in Bollywood but also stood as an example of a strong and enduring marriage.

Their journey began when they met during the rehearsal of the play ‘Sambhog se Sanyas Tak’ in 1975, and their relationship has thrived for 41 years. In an open letter published in the National Herald, Naseeruddin Shah reflected on his interfaith marriage to Ratna Pathak Shah, expressing his disappointment at facing scrutiny and accusations amidst their long-standing companionship.

He wrote, “I had no compunctions or hesitation about marrying a Hindu, and vice-versa. I didn’t dream that some put-out-to-pasture spouse of an ex-cabinet minister would, 38 years after my marriage, threaten me with ‘no one said anything when you married outside your religion,’ stopping short of accusing me of love jihad but clearly implying that my time was now up.”

Naseeruddin Shah also touched upon Ratna’s faith and shared a moment when his mother supported Ratna’s decision not to convert to Islam. He recalled, “As it happened, the subject of my wife Ratna converting to Islam was brought up just once by my mother and that as an inquiry, to which on receiving a reply in the negative, she concurred with a ‘Haan, mazhab kaise badla jaa sakta hai’ (Yes, how can faith be changed).”

The esteemed actor emphasized that his marriage to Ratna is proof that Hindus and Muslims can live harmoniously together. He wrote, “All I can say is that my union (accepted unquestioningly by both families) with a Hindu woman for 40 years so far is proof— if proof were needed—that it is not only possible but desirable for Hindus and Muslims to live together.”

Naseeruddin Shah also shared insights from a previous interview where he revealed that Ratna Pathak Shah’s family initially opposed their relationship due to misunderstandings about his personality, not his faith. Despite societal challenges, Naseeruddin and Ratna have created a successful marriage built on mutual respect and understanding.

Their love story, which began in 1975, culminated in their marriage in 1982. They are the parents of Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah. Naseeruddin Shah’s open letter reflects a commitment to promoting unity and understanding among different religious communities in India.