Neighbours fight after woman’s frequent burping

In a bizarre incident in Indore city in India, a woman’s frequent and loud burping sparked a fight with her neighbours.

The woman, who suffers from severe acidity, was burping frequently and loudly.

Her neighbours, who were annoyed by the noise, confronted her. The woman’s husband tried to explain her condition to them, but they were not convinced.

The argument escalated into a physical fight, during which knives were reportedly drawn.

The woman’s son called the police, who arrived and took the neighbours into custody.

The police are investigating the incident and have registered a case against the neighbours.