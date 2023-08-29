Sushmita Sen’s wholesome birthday video for daughter Alisah

Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe and proud mother of two adopted daughters celebrated her younger daughter Alisah’s birthday with a heartwarming tribute on Instagram.

She shared a video montage filled with throwback photos of Alisah with the family, including childhood memories, school pictures with her elder sister Renee, travel moments with her mother Sushmita, snapshots with her maternal grandparents, previous birthday celebrations, and candid photographs.

In the caption accompanying the post, Sushmita expressed her love and pride for Alisah, writing, “Happyyyyy Birthday LOVE OF MY LIFE!!! How special God made you…and this privilege of being your Mother…I couldn’t be prouder Alisah!!!! I love you Shona!!! #apowerfuldestinyawaits.”

Fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Alisah, expressing their love and blessings. Many praised Sushmita’s role as a mother and her inspiring journey.

Sushmita Sen is well-known for her advocacy, philanthropy, and her role as a loving mother to her adopted daughters. She adopted her first daughter, Renee, in 2000, and welcomed Alisah into their family in 2010.

In terms of her career, Sushmita Sen recently appeared in the film ‘Taali,’ which sheds light on the inspiring journey of Shreegauri Sawant (portrayed by Sushmita). The film narrates her courageous transformation and her fight against discrimination as she transitioned from Ganesh to Gauri.

‘Taali,’ created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, and directed by Ravi Jadhav, is a tale of bravery, transformation, and progress, highlighting Shreegauri’s audacious efforts that contributed to the recognition of the third gender on official documents in India. The film is available for streaming on JioCinema.