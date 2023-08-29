Mahira Khan opens up about having Bipolar disorder triggered by backlash

Mahira Khan, renowned for her roles in Pakistani and Indian entertainment, including her performance in the film “Raees” alongside Shah Rukh Khan, has candidly shared her battle with bipolar disorder.

In a recent interview, Mahira revealed her experiences with mental illness and how her symptoms worsened when she briefly discontinued medication last year. The backlash she faced after the release of “Raees” proved to be a significant trigger for Mahira Khan.

Reflecting on that time, she admitted, “I ended up in a psychiatrist’s office, and she said, ‘We’ll talk about everything later, but I need you to know that you have manic depression’.” Although it took her years to discuss it publicly, Mahira has been dealing with this condition for around six to seven years and has been on anti-depressants during that time.

Mahira acknowledged her optimistic nature but stressed that optimism alone couldn’t counter the challenges she faced due to her disorder. She recounted periods when she was “in and out of hospitals.”

Despite experiencing highs and lows like anyone else, Mahira emphasized that clinical depression is a genuine disorder, a portion of which she believes is inherited. The actress vividly described her lowest point after temporarily halting her medication: “Last year, I was bad, I was in bed… I remember, very well, that I couldn’t even get up from my bed to go to the bathroom.”

However, resuming her medication brought a significant change. “When I went back on my medicines, I woke up feeling like, ‘Oh my god, I feel like I can smile, feel lighter’.”

Throughout her journey, Mahira Khan expressed gratitude for the support she received from friends, family, and her therapist. She also mentioned the understanding of a person close to her, who may not have personally experienced her struggles but has shown remarkable empathy.

Mahira concluded by acknowledging the ongoing challenges but encouraged others facing similar battles to understand that they are not alone and that there is hope for brighter days ahead.