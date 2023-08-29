A look back into Steve Harvey, Marjorie Elaine cheating scandal

As Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie Harvey’s relationship faces scrutiny, let’s take a look back at their journey together.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey have become the subject of recent rumours and speculation, drawing comparisons to other controversial Hollywood couples like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The couple, who have been married for nearly two decades, have garnered attention due to allegations of Marjorie’s infidelity with their chef and bodyguard. However, Steve Harvey has dismissed these rumours and asserted that their relationship remains strong.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s marital journey spans 16 years. Marjorie is Steve’s third wife, following two previous marriages.

He was initially married to Marcia Harvey in 1981, with whom he shares three children – two daughters and one son. The couple divorced in 1994 after 13 years of marriage.

Steve’s second marriage was to Mary Shackelford in 1996, and they had a son together. Their marriage ended in 2005 after 9 years.

Interestingly, Steve had known Marjorie since 1990, and their romantic relationship began a few years later. However, they officially tied the knot in 2007. Marjorie brought three children from her previous relationships into their marriage, all of whom Steve adopted.

Consequently, Steve and Marjorie are parents to a total of seven children together. As rumours circulate around their relationship, Steve and Marjorie Harvey face another test of their enduring bond.

Despite the challenges and controversies, their relationship continues to be admired as a longstanding partnership in Hollywood.