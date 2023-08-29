Aima Baig, Trishala Gurung to light up Asia Cup opening ceremony

Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepali singer Trishala Gurung are all set to share a stage at the opening ceremony of the Asia Cup 2023, starting tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Aima and Gurung will shine in the curtain-raiser before the start of the first match of the marquee tournament between Pakistan and Nepal.

The doors of the stadium will be opened for spectators at 11:30 am. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony for the Asia Cup will be held at 2:00 pm.

The much-anticipated match between Pakistan and Nepal will start at 2:30 pm.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan praised the Nepal national cricket team for their Asia Cup qualification.

Nepali cricketers held a meeting with Mohammad Rizwan. On the occasion, Rizwan praised the visitors, saying, “It is due to your [Nepal cricket team’s] utter dedication to the game that you qualified for the Asia Cup deservingly.”

He urged the Nepal cricket team to continue all the hard work, saying, “Nepal have a good team.”

“If you need any support, tell us. By putting all the hard work and dedication into the game, productive results will come for Nepal,” Rizwan maintained.