Aima Baig, Trishala Gurung to light up Asia Cup opening ceremony

Pakistan, Nepal set to lock horn in Asia Cup opener
Qadir Khawaja Aug 29, 2023
Photo: File photo
Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepali singer Trishala Gurung are all set to share a stage at the opening ceremony of the Asia Cup 2023, starting tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Aima and Gurung will shine in the curtain-raiser before the start of the first match of the marquee tournament between Pakistan and Nepal.

The doors of the stadium will be opened for spectators at 11:30 am. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony for the Asia Cup will be held at 2:00 pm.

The much-anticipated match between Pakistan and Nepal will start at 2:30 pm.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan praised the Nepal national cricket team for their Asia Cup qualification.

Nepali cricketers held a meeting with Mohammad Rizwan. On the occasion, Rizwan praised the visitors, saying, “It is due to your [Nepal cricket team’s] utter dedication to the game that you qualified for the Asia Cup deservingly.”

He urged the Nepal cricket team to continue all the hard work, saying, “Nepal have a good team.”

“If you need any support, tell us. By putting all the hard work and dedication into the game, productive results will come for Nepal,” Rizwan maintained.  

Aima Baig

Asia Cup 2023

Trishala Gurung

