Hadiqa Kiani responds to backlash over TV drama ‘Hadsa’

Hadiqa Kiani has been accused of using the sensitive 2020 motorway rape case as its primary storyline.

Kiani clarifies that she joined the project after being assured it wasn’t related to the real incident and expresses support for rape survivors, emphasizing the need for trigger warnings and sensitivity in addressing such traumatic subjects.

The TV drama “Hadsa” has faced severe backlash for its portrayal of a sensitive topic – the 2020 motorway rape case. Journalist Fereeha Idrees shared a distressing conversation with the survivor of the incident, who expressed her distress at the show’s portrayal of her traumatic experience.

The backlash led to discussions about the drama’s responsibility in handling such sensitive content. Hadiqa Kiani, who is part of the cast, addressed the controversy on social media, sharing her perspective and clarifying her involvement in the project. Kiani explained that she joined the drama after being assured that it wasn’t based on any one person’s story, including the motorway incident.

She emphasized that “Hadsa” addresses the disturbing reality of rape and violence that occurs far too often in society. Kiani acknowledged the pain and trauma associated with these subjects, especially for survivors, and expressed the importance of trigger warnings before such content is aired.

Kiani’s statement reflects her commitment to sensitivity and responsible storytelling, urging for cautious handling of content that can trigger traumatic memories for survivors.

She also advocated for open conversations about rape and sexual violence, emphasizing the need to protect and empower survivors. The controversy surrounding “Hadsa” underscores the challenges that media creators face when addressing sensitive and traumatic subjects.

It highlights the responsibility to approach such topics with utmost care, empathy, and awareness of their potential impact on survivors and the wider audience.