Lion wandering on Karachi streets finally captured

A lion that caused a stir in Karachi on Tuesday evening when it was seen casually strolling down the city’s main artery, Shahrah-e-Faisal, had been finally captured.

The sight of the big cat left citizens and passers-by in awe and disbelief.

They immediately looked for shelter to get protection from it. However, one citizen was injured by the animal during its stroll.

The lion eventually reached the car park of a building near Ayesha Bawani College, where the wildlife department officials arrived and captured it.

The police also apprehended its owner.

According to the police, the lion was being taken to a veterinarian in a loader vehicle when it escaped.

Earlier, Sindh Wildlife Department Conservator Javed Mehar said that it was illegal to keep lions in residential areas.

He added that there is a black market for wild animals in the country and that people often keep them illegally.