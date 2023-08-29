Ushna Shah advocates openness in relationships, no privacy after marriage

Ushna Shah recently appeared on Samaa TV’s show “Had Kar Di” with Momin Saqib. She shared her beliefs regarding relationships that in a trustworthy and loyal relationship, there should be no need for partners to check each other’s phones.

Ushna added that if such a situation arises, she suggests that spouses should have open and honest communication about it. She emphasized that in a strong and faithful relationship, partners should not feel the need to invade each other’s privacy. However, if a partner ever wishes to access their spouse’s phone, the other partner should be open and willing to allow it without hesitation.

When asked whether wives should check their husbands’ phones, Ushna responded positively, saying, “Why not?” She clarified that while the situation ideally should not arise, if it does, husbands should not react defensively or resist their partner’s request. She cited behaviors like hiding the phone screen or using passcodes as signs of potential concern, suggesting that transparency is key.

Ushna advocated for a trusting and open environment after marriage, stating that there should be no barriers such as phone passcodes preventing partners from accessing each other’s devices.

She shared a personal anecdote about her husband, Hamza, who voluntarily allowed her to use his face ID on his phone, demonstrating his trust and commitment. She praised her husband for his openness and noted that he didn’t require her to reciprocate the gesture, but she did it willingly.

In essence, Ushna Shah’s perspective encourages couples to prioritize open communication, trust, and mutual understanding in their relationships, while also respecting each other’s privacy.