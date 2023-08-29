Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan collaborate for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

The film, written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, will mark the directorial debut of Anshul Sharma, known for his work on “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” and “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.”

After the success of the 2019 film “De De Pyaar De,” featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh, the team is gearing up for a sequel, “De De Pyaar De 2.” The sequel is expected to begin filming in early 2024.

The story of “De De Pyaar De 2” will pick up from where the first film left off, exploring the dynamics of relationships and conflicts. According to sources, the sequel will focus on the reaction of Rakul Preet Singh’s character Ayesha Khurana’s family to her relationship with a 50-year-old man, played by Ajay Devgn.

The script for “De De Pyaar De 2” is penned by the original writers Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. The film will be directed by Anshul Sharma, making his directorial debut. Sharma has previously worked as the Creative Director on Luv Ranjan’s films “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” and “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.”

Ajay Devgn, known for his successful film franchises such as “Singham,” “Golmaal,” and “Drishyam,” is expanding his franchise portfolio with “De De Pyaar De 2.” The film is expected to continue the lighthearted yet relatable storytelling that resonated with audiences in the first instalment.

The production house Luv Films is yet to provide an official confirmation of the sequel. Luv Ranjan, who last directed “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has achieved box-office success with his directorial ventures.

As “De De Pyaar De 2” gears up for production, fans can anticipate another entertaining addition to Ajay Devgn’s filmography.