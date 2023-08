Govt puts power bill relief on hold, awaits IMF nod

The caretaker government on Tuesday decided to seek the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) nod before providing relief in electricity bills.

According to details, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar presided over the cabinet meeting to discuss matters in line with providing relief to the masses on exorbitant power bills.

The recommendations were given in connection with providing relief to domestic and commercial power consumers from inflated electricity bills.

The cabinet again referred the matter to the Energy Division and decided to seek prior approval from the IMF, and the relief would be announced only with the approval of the International Monetary Fund.

No decision could be taken in the cabinet regarding the adoption of the monetization policy by abolishing free electricity.

The cabinet also approved the agreement with the Hong Kong Immigration Authority and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Belarus and Saudi Arabia.

Apart from this, in the meeting, the cabinet entrusted the issue of outsourcing Islamabad airport to the steering committee.

On Monday, Caretaker Power Minister Muhammad Ali vowed to provide maximum relief to the people on inflated electricity bills.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Mr Ali asserted, “The consultations have been made to lessen the burden on the power consumers.”

The minister made it clear that the decision in line with the power bills will be taken in accordance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

– JI bashes caretaker govt –

Separately, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq equated the inflated power bills with the “drone attacks”.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Haq assailed the caretaker government, saying, “The people have been compelled to commit suicide due to the inflated power bills. About 48 per cent of the taxes have been imposed along with the original power price.”

He asked the government to end the additional taxes on electricity bills.

Mr Haq made it clear that his party will stage a protest against the exorbitant power bills on September 1 in Rawalpindi.