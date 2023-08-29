Firdous Ashiq Awan rails against PTI chief

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday railed against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

Addressing a press conference, Ms Awan expressed her thoughts on the Toshakhana reference, saying, “With today’s verdict, neither the PTI chief has become Sadiq and Ameen nor has he become respected”.

She asserted, “The PTI chief has given all the facilities in the Attock jail. The food and other facilities that have been given to the PTI chief should also be provided to the rest of the prisoners.”

Last week, Ms Awan expressed her concern over inflated power bills.

In a statement on Saturday, Ms Awan lamented: “The masses are facing severe economic hardships due to the inflation. But nobody is concerned about the situation the people are facing. For the common person, it is not possible to pay the electricity bills”.

She urged the caretaker government to formulate a strategy in a bid to address the masses’ problems.

Ms Awan asserted, “The IPP has come into being to solve the problems of the country. According to the IPP manifesto, citizens consuming up to 300 units will be given free electricity”.

On the other side, few days back, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan has stated that the people’s patience has run out due to the record increase in electricity bills.

In response to the public reaction on electricity bills, the IPP chief says inflation has caused instability in every household.

“People’s grievances are natural. If relief is not given, the scope of the protests will expand,” Khan said, adding that the economic exploitation of the people by failed rulers of the past should be taken into account.

The IPP cannot leave the deprived sections of society alone in such a critical situation, he stressed.

Aleem Khan insisted that the plight of the common man has not changed during the governments from 2018 to 2022.

“The government should immediately reduce the electricity bills, otherwise heartbreaking incidents may increase,” he cautioned.

The strength of the common man to bear the burden of inflation has depleted, the IPP chief remarked.

Every month the electricity bill falls like a bomb, he said, adding that burying the citizens alive under the bills is not acceptable.