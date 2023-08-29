Get married in ‘Wedding Capital Of The World’ Las Vegas in just $15

A Las Vegas venue is offering couples the chance to get married for just $15.

The Chapel of the Flowers is located on the Las Vegas Strip. It is a popular wedding venue for couples who want a simple and affordable ceremony.

The Chapel of the Flowers is offering a discounted wedding package that includes an on-site ceremony, a 10-minute photoshoot, five 4x6 photographs, a wedding bouquet and boutonniere, and a live broadcast of the ceremony, according to CNBC.

The package price is a nod to the Chapel’s history.

In 1953, couples could get married at the Chapel of the Flowers for $15.

The discounted wedding package is part of a celebration commemorating 70 years since Las Vegas was first given the title of “Wedding Capital of the World.”

The package is available to 70 couples on a first-come, first-served basis.

It does not include the minister’s fee, which is $70. As of today, all packages are still available.

Nevada had the highest marriage rate in the U.S. in 2021. Couples can obtain a marriage license and get married in the same day in Nevada.

If you are thinking about getting married in Las Vegas, the Chapel of the Flowers is a great option. The discounted wedding package is a great way to save money on your big day.