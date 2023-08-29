These are 10 drugs that Medicare is set to negotiate prices of

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that it will begin negotiations with drugmakers on the prices of 10 high-cost prescription drugs, including Eliquis, Jardiance, and Xarelto.

The drugs, which are among the most expensive on the market, have been on the market for at least seven years without generic competition. They accounted for $50.5 billion, or about 20%, of total Medicare Part D prescription drug costs from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.

The negotiations are part of a new law that gives Medicare the power to directly negotiate drug prices for the first time. The Biden administration hopes that the negotiations will lead to lower prices for seniors and people with disabilities.

The pharmaceutical industry has been critical of the new law, arguing that it will lead to higher drug prices and less innovation. However, the Biden administration has said that the law is necessary to address the rising cost of prescription drugs.

The negotiations are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks. The Biden administration is hopeful that they will be successful in lowering the prices of these high-cost drugs.

The 10 drugs subject to the initial negotiations are:

Eliquis (Bristol-Myers Squibb) - a blood thinner used to prevent stroke

Jardiance (Boehringer Ingelheim) - a diabetes drug used to lower blood sugar

Xarelto (Johnson & Johnson) - a blood thinner used to prevent stroke

Januvia (Merck) - a diabetes drug used to lower blood sugar

Farxiga (AstraZeneca) - a diabetes drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes

Entresto (Novartis) - a heart failure drug

Enbrel (Amgen) - a rheumatoid arthritis drug

Imbruvica (AbbVie) - a cancer drug

Stelara (Janssen) - a Crohn’s disease drug