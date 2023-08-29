Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s ‘The Archies’ to debut on Netflix

The film stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, marking their acting debuts.

Zoya Akhtar’s ambitious project, “The Archies,” a live-action musical film based on the beloved American comics, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7. The film features a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda in their first acting roles.

“The Archies” takes inspiration from the iconic 1960s-set comics and explores themes of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion through the lives of beloved characters such as Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. The storyline will transport viewers to the fictional town of Riverdale.

Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share the news, posting, “100 days till you meet The Archies. The film is co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti (filmmaker), and Ayesha Devitre, known for her work on titles like “Kapoor & Sons” and “Gehraiyaan.” “The Archies” is a collaborative effort involving Netflix India, Tiger Baby (Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production company), Archie Comics, and Graphic India.

“The Archies” marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, bringing together a new generation of talent for this live-action adaptation that combines musical elements with the beloved characters and storyline from the original comics.