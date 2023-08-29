Aamir Khan reunites with ‘Andaz Apna Apna’s’ Rajkumar Santoshi

The actor will also be reuniting with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, marking their collaboration 30 years after the iconic film Andaz Apna Apna.

After a hiatus following his last release, “Laal Singh Chaddha,” Aamir Khan is preparing for his next cinematic venture. According to reports, Aamir Khan’s production house will be backing the film, in which he will also play the lead role.

The film is slated for release on Christmas in 2024. The exciting news also reveals that Aamir Khan will be collaborating with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi once again. This reunion marks a significant milestone as it comes 30 years after the release of their iconic comedy film “Andaz Apna Apna.”

The project between Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi has been under discussion for some time and is currently in the pre-production stage. Fans of both the actor and the filmmaker can look forward to their much-anticipated collaboration.

Aamir Khan’s last appearance on the big screen was in “Laal Singh Chaddha,” co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

Besides his acting commitments, Aamir Khan is also actively involved in producing films. He is currently producing a Hindi remake of the Spanish-language film “Campeones,” starring Farhan Akhtar.