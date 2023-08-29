Power tariff likely to go up again

Amidst the unresolved issue of excessive electricity bills, a new concern looms as consumers brace for a potential added burden in the form of fuel price adjustments.

Details reveal the imminent prospect of a rise in electricity rates by Rs 2.7 per unit. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is scheduled to deliberate on the plea from distribution companies (discos) for a price increase based on fuel price adjustments.

For government-run distribution entities, this hike is anticipated as a monthly fuel price adjustment. If sanctioned, consumers could face an additional financial strain of Rs 35 billion.

Notably, public outcry against exorbitant electricity bills has surged nationwide, prompting protests in both major cities and smaller towns. Demonstrators in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta have been resorting to symbolic acts of resistance by burning their electricity bills.

Simultaneously, the business community has announced a potential countrywide shutter-down strike in the event that electricity bills remain untouched without any reduction. This stance reflects the escalating frustration among citizens and business entities regarding the mounting financial pressure due to high energy costs.