SRK & Nayanthara groove to the beats of ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’

The latest dance track 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from the highly anticipated film "Jawan" was released on 29 August 2023
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 29, 2023
The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone.

The eagerly awaited film “Jawan” has unveiled its third song from the soundtrack, titled ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya,’ released on August 29, 2023. The star-studded movie features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan alongside acclaimed actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone. ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ is a dynamic and energetic dance track that adds to the film’s musical offerings.

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also lends his voice to the song along with Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao. Kumaar penned the lyrics of the song. The choreography for the song is crafted by Vaibhavi Merchant.

This dance track follows the release of the film’s first two songs from the soundtrack. The song ‘Zinda Banda’ features Shah Rukh Khan in an energetic performance, while the romantic number ‘Chaleya’ showcases the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

“Jawan” is scheduled for release on September 7, 2023, and will be presented to audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

As anticipation builds for the film’s release, the vibrant music and talented cast have already generated excitement among fans.

