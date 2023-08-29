PDM reacts to verdict on PTI chief’s Toshakhana reference

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Tuesday reacted to the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s Toshakhana sentence had been suspended.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Hamdullah said, “Why did Bushra Bibi hold a meeting with the key personality from the Islamic country in Islamabad? Now for whom is Bushra Bibi seeking NRO from the friendly Islamic country?”

“I would like to tell the entire nation that the PTI chief is now requesting to go abroad. Bushra Bibi had told the key personality [from a friendly country] that the PTI chief is ready to leave the country,” asserted Mr Hamdullah.

Separately, the PTI chief had been re-arrested moments after his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case was suspended.

The PTI chief was arrested in the cipher case and sent on judicial remand till August 30. The decision was announced by Official Secrets Act court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

The special court had sent the written verdict to the Attock Jail superintendent. It ordered to present the PTI chief in the court on August 30.

The judge remarked that the suspect is on judicial remand in a case under the Official Secrets Act. The suspect should be kept in jail and presented in court on August 30.

Moments ago, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentence of PTI chief in the Toshakhana criminal case.

A division bench of IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri accepted the PTI chief’s appeal and pronounced the decision.

The court had ordered to release the PTI chairman from jail. The PTI chief had been asked to submit bail bonds of Rs100,000.