PPP blames PML-N for ballooning inflation

The Pakistan Peoples Party on Tuesday fired a broadside at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), claiming the party was responsible for whooping inflation.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, PPP senior leader Chaudhry Manzoor asserted, “Former finance minister Ishaq Dar is responsible for the skyrocketing inflation. Ishaq Dar had delayed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (Fund), due to which the country is facing severe economic hardships.”

Taking a jibe at Mr Dar, Mr Manzoor said, “The PPP has never considered Ishaq Dar as the scientist of the economy.”

In line with the general elections, Mr Manzoor claimed the PML-N wanted a delay in the elections for the sake of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country.

He stressed the need for holding timely elections for take the country out of the quagmire.

The PPP will inform the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about its opinion on holding the elections within 90 days.

“In the legislation process, the president is part of the parliament. Without the consent of the president, none of the key bills can become law”.

Last week, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman stressed the need for holding the general elections within 90 days.

Addressing a press conference at the Bilawal House on Friday, Ms Rehman said: “The polls in the country should be held within 90 days. The PPP delegation will take the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on board in this regard.”

“The elections should not be delayed if there will be no increase in seats following the new census,” Ms Rehman maintained.

Ms Rehman briefed the media about the matters discussed in the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting. She said matters in line with the power, gas, and flash floods were underscored in the meeting.

“The party’s CEC meeting, which is still going on, also highlighted the economic woes of the country,” Ms Rehman added.