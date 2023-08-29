Neeraj Chopra’s mother gives befitting reply to query about Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

In a remarkable display of sportsmanship, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched gold, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, while Pakistan’s ace javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, proudly secured a silver medal for his nation.

Despite this goodwill, an Indian journalist attempted to reduce the celebration to a contentious rivalry between the two countries, posing an inflammatory question about the significance of Neeraj defeating the Pakistani athlete.

Neeraj’s mother, Saroj Devi, in an interview, firmly schooled the reporter for attempting to politicize her son’s achievement. Her response resonated with people worldwide as she stated, “There is no division of countries on the field; all players are equal.”

She further emphasised, “In the field, everyone is an athlete, and someone has to win; it doesn’t matter if they are from Pakistan or from Haryana. It is a matter of joy for me, and I am happy for the Pakistani athlete as well.”

Read also: Arshad Nadeem believes proper facilities can turn silver into gold

The heartwarming off-field camaraderie between Neeraj and Arshad has consistently defied geopolitical tensions. During the Tokyo Olympics final in 2021, Neeraj defended Arshad when the Pakistani athlete faced controversy for practicing with Neeraj’s javelin. Neeraj clarified that this practice was within the rules and urged against using his name to advance a divisive agenda.

Their sportsmanship continued at the Budapest World Championships, where Neeraj invited Nadeem to join him for a photo-op, sending a powerful message of unity and sports transcending borders.

In a world often divided by politics and conflict, the achievements and camaraderie of athletes like Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem remind us that the spirit of sports can foster friendship and break down barriers, offering a glimmer of hope for a more peaceful and united future.