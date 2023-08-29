Pakistani comedy-drama ‘The Queen of My Dreams’ set to grace screen at TIFF

The eagerly anticipated cross-cultural comedy-drama titled ’The Queen of My Dreams is all set to make its grand debut at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Jointly produced by Pakistan and Canada, this much-anticipated film is scheduled to grace the screens at TIFF on September 8, 2023.

Under the skillful scriptwriting and direction of Fawzia Mirza, the film boasts a star-studded cast. Among the notable names in the ensemble are Amrit Kaur, recognized from HBO Max’s hit series ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’; Nimra Bucha, who has made a mark with her performance in ‘Ms. Marvel’; and Hamza Haq, a familiar face from CTV’s medical drama ‘Transplant.’

The cast further includes acclaimed actors such as Gul e Rana, Ali A. Kazmi, Meher Jaffri, Bakhtawar Mazhar, and Adnan Jaffar, all of whom promise to bring their unique talents to this compelling cinematic venture.

The film’s production journey was a cross-continental endeavor, spanning a 30-day shoot in the vibrant city of Karachi in 2022, followed by a 10-day shooting schedule in the picturesque landscapes of Nova Scotia, Canada.

The storyline is an exploration of shared Bollywood fantasies and unfolds against the backdrop of two distinct eras. The narrative centers around Mariam, a Pakistani Muslim woman, and her daughter Azra, born in Canada. Both characters undergo significant coming-of-age experiences as they navigate their shared fascination with the enchanting world of Bollywood.

‘The Queen of My Dreams’ stands as a shining example of cross-border creative collaboration, with Pakistani producers Kamil Chima (known for ‘Laal Kabootar’ and ‘Eid Mubarak’) and Carol Noronha (recognized for ‘In Flames,’ ‘1978,’ and ‘Moor’) working hand in hand with Canadian counterparts Jason Levangie, Marc Tetreault, and Andria Wilson Mirza.

As the anticipation builds and the red carpet is rolled out in Toronto, film enthusiasts from around the world eagerly await the premiere of this innovative and culturally rich cinematic masterpiece.