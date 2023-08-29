Global business launch days: Pakistan’s startups begin faster than you think

In the fast-paced world of business, the time required to start a business can be a critical factor in entrepreneurial success.

Recent data from independent surveys revealed a striking disparity in the number of days it takes to kickstart a business venture in different countries around the globe.

New Zealand (1 day)

New Zealand leads the pack with just 1 calendar day required to launch a business, reflecting its streamlined procedures and commitment to fostering entrepreneurship.

The country consistently ranks high in global ease-of-doing-business indices, attracting entrepreneurs with its supportive ecosystem.

Australia (2 days) and Canada (2 days)

A Two-Day Advantage: Australia and Canada boast business startup processes that take a mere 2 days, offering entrepreneurs efficient entry into their markets.

Both countries are known for their robust economies, making them attractive destinations for a wide range of industries.

UAE (4 days) and USA (4 days)

Entrepreneurs in the UAE and the USA benefit from 4-day startup timelines, showcasing their commitment to business-friendly regulations.

These nations are global economic powerhouses, providing businesses with access to vast markets and opportunities.

United Kingdom (5 days)

The United Kingdom offers a 5-day business startup process, combining efficiency with a dynamic market.

London, in particular, is a thriving global financial and tech hub, attracting entrepreneurs from around the world.

Saudi Arabia (10 days) and Russia (10 days)

Saudi Arabia and Russia require 10 days to start a business, signaling their efforts to diversify their economies and attract foreign investment.

These countries have implemented economic reforms to reduce dependency on oil and gas industries and stimulate entrepreneurship.

Japan (11 days)

Japan’s 11-day timeline reflects its focus on innovation and technology-driven business sectors.

Japan’s advanced infrastructure and commitment to research and development make it a hub for technology startups.

Finland (13 days)

Finland’s 13-day process showcases the efficiency of Nordic business environments, known for their stability and innovation.

Finland is recognized for its thriving tech startup scene and strong education system in technology and engineering.

Pakistan (17 days)

Pakistan’s remarkably short 17-day startup timeline showcases the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Moreover, its strategic location, economic reforms, and various investment incentives make it an attractive destination for both local and foreign entrepreneurs.

Pakistan has been increasingly recognized as a technology and innovation hub in South Asia, with a growing number of startups and initiatives in sectors like e-commerce, fintech, and information technology.

Pakistan’s large consumer market, along with its proximity to other South Asian economies, offers entrepreneurs a strategic advantage for business expansion.

Entrepreneurs considering these countries for their business ventures can factor in these details to make informed decisions and leverage the unique opportunities each nation offers.

India (18 days)

India’s 18-day timeline reflects its efforts to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth.

India’s booming tech industry attracts startups and innovators, especially in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Bangladesh (20 days)

Bangladesh offers a streamlined 20-day process for those seeking to establish businesses in the region.

The country is known for its thriving garment industry, presenting opportunities for entrepreneurs in manufacturing and textiles.

The time needed to initiate a business refers to the total number of calendar days it takes to fulfill the legal requirements for commencing business operations.

In cases where expediting procedures is possible at an additional expense, the quickest procedure, regardless of cost considerations, is selected.