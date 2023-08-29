Caretaker PM Kakar to pay maiden visit to Kenya next month

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission to Kenya during the first week of September.

This visit comes as a response to an official invitation extended by the Kenyan President, highlighting the strengthening ties between the two nations.

During an official three-day visit, Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar will be accompanied by a delegation comprising members of the caretaker cabinet, advisers, and special assistants.

Official sources have unveiled that the visit will encompass a diverse range of topics, with a particular focus on bolstering the bilateral relations between Kenya and Pakistan.

Discussions will center on trade matters, mutual cooperation initiatives, and avenues to enhance diplomatic ties.