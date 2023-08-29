Watch Live
Caretaker PM Kakar to pay maiden visit to Kenya next month

He will go on three-day official visit to enhance bilateral relations between Kenya and Pakistan
Web desk Aug 29, 2023
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission to Kenya during the first week of September.

This visit comes as a response to an official invitation extended by the Kenyan President, highlighting the strengthening ties between the two nations.

During an official three-day visit, Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar will be accompanied by a delegation comprising members of the caretaker cabinet, advisers, and special assistants.

Official sources have unveiled that the visit will encompass a diverse range of topics, with a particular focus on bolstering the bilateral relations between Kenya and Pakistan.

Discussions will center on trade matters, mutual cooperation initiatives, and avenues to enhance diplomatic ties.

kenya

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar

