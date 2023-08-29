Apple Watch 9 price predictions: unveiling the potential cost

As anticipation builds for the speculated Apple September event, the burning question remains: what will the price tag of the Apple Watch Series 9 look like? Awaiting its moment in the spotlight, the next-generation Apple Watch is poised to share the stage with the company’s latest tech unveiling.

But the big reveal we’re all eager for is the Apple Watch 9 price. The exact figure remains a mystery until we have a comprehensive view of the distinctions between the Apple Watch Series 9 and its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8.

However, in the absence of surprises, it’s likely that the starting price for the Apple Watch 9 will continue the tradition at $399 – the established benchmark for this premier smartwatch over the years.

Speculations are rife that the Apple Watch 9’s price won’t veer from the $399 mark set by the Apple Watch Series 8. This base price secures the 41mm model complete with GPS functionality.

For those opting for the 45mm size, the cost escalates to $429. For the added convenience of cellular support, allowing you to remain connected sans your iPhone, the price points shift to $499 and $529 respectively.

Moreover, whispers suggest the potential arrival of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 this year. With its commanding 49mm display and robust titanium casing, the Apple Watch Ultra originally commanded a price of $799. Rumors hint that its successor might uphold the same price tag.

Meanwhile, for those eyeing affordability, the Apple Watch SE (2022) is expected to continue its availability. Offering a starting price of $249, the Apple Watch SE trims down some flagship features while still delivering a commendable smartwatch experience.

To aid your decision-making, our guide spotlighting the best Apple Watch models can steer you toward the most suitable option.

Should budget considerations weigh on your mind, exploring the finest Apple Watch deals or consulting our guide on trading in your current device to offset the cost of the new one are worthwhile avenues to explore.