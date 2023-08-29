Shehbaz says justice system that undermines justice not acceptable

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has reacted to the suspension of sentence of Imran Khan, saying it has not been annulled.

In a post on his X account, the former prime minister said that the chief justice of Pakistan’s “good to see you” and “wishing you good luck” have reached the Islamabad High Court also.

When everyone knows the outcome before a verdict is announced, it should be a cause for concern for the state of justice in the country.

He further asked that if a clear message is received from the higher judiciary, what else should the subordinate court do?

A monitoring judge was appointed to ensure the punishment of Nawaz Sharif, while the chief justice himself became a monitoring judge to save the “laadla”.

“This role of the justice system will be written as a dark chapter in history,” he stated.

Shehbaz remarked that the uneven scales and a justice system that undermines justice are not acceptable.

He said if the law is powerless in front of the one who sells a watch with an image of the Kaaba.

“If a thief and state terrorists is facilitated, where will the common man get justice from in the country?”

Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the court order in the Toshakhana case is a routine one. The attitude that the PTI maintained is highly condemnable, and suggested the judiciary take notice of the attitude.

He alleged that Imran Khan accumulated wealth through corruption, adding that there is a case of Toshakhana theft also against the PTI chief.

If the verdicts are in someone’s favour then they are celebrated, but when they are not then the judges are insulted.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Senator Kamran Murtaza said the courts’ decisions in favour of someone is sad.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said his views should not be considered the party’s position. He backed Shehbaz Sharif’s opinion on the matter, saying the judges’ observations spoke well of what the verdict would be.

The judge’s likes and dislikes are very clear before the masses.