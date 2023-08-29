ATC grants three-day physical remand of lawyer Imaan Mazari in terror case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has granted human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari a three-day physical remand in connection with a terror case registered against her in the federal capital’s Barakahu Police Station.

During the hearing, prosecutor Raja Naveed requested the court to grant the physical remand of Imaan Mazari.

The prosecutor alleged that Mazari had incited young individuals against the state and had chanted slogans with anti-state sentiments during a rally. Furthermore, he stated that the government granting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the rally did not entail permission to raise anti-state slogans.

The prosecutor also accused Imaan Mazari of allegedly collecting funds from individuals and utilizing them for activities deemed detrimental to the state.

He urged the court to extract information about the recovered funds and any possible co-accused from Mazari herself.

In response to the allegations, Zainab Janjua, the legal representative for Mazari argued against the need for physical remand. The lawyer highlighted that an FIR (First Information Report) had been lodged against Imaan Mazari on August 26 while she was already in custody.

She further pointed out that the government of Pakistan had issued an NOC for the rally, indicating official approval for the event.

Mazari’s lawyer contended that multiple FIRs should not be lodged for a single incident and requested her client’s discharge from the case on these grounds.

After considering all the arguments put forth, the court made the decision to grant a three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari to the Islamabad police.

On Monday, Imaan was arrested by the Islamabad police again shortly after she was released from Adiala jail in the sedition case. As she came out of the jail, a team of police took her into custody and went away.

Imaan was first detained by law enforcers from her home in the early hours around a week back, while her mother, Pakistan’s former human rights minister, Shireen Mazari decried how her daughter was detained by over a dozen people.

Previously, the Islamabad court granted a three-day physical remand of Imaan and Ali Wazir, a day after the duo attended the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rally in Islamabad.